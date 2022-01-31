Green light for plans to build more than 100 new homes in Brinsley

A computer-generated image of a street scene at Barratt Homes' new development in Brinsley.

The 12.7-acre site is named Old Mill Farm and will become the latest development in the region for housebuilder David Wilson Homes, accommodating a selection of two to five bedroom homes on Cordy Lane.

A total of 80 private and 35 affordable properties are to be made available, predominantly aimed at first time buyers, growing families and downsizers.

Hedgehog highways and homes, swift bricks, bird boxes, bat boxes and insect habitats are also to be deployed across the site to assist David Wilson Homes’ environmental efforts.

A typical street scene at Old Mill Farm in Brinsley.

Mark Cotes, managing director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Being given the green light to draw up plans for this development moves us closer to delivering more properties to eager homebuyers in the Nottinghamshire area.

“While we are looking forward to beginning the build, our focus is now on processing the finer details and presenting our plans for the site to local homebuyers.

“This work will supply another boost to the region and provide a new and exciting opportunity to those looking to take the next step on the property ladder.”

Mr Cotes added: “As a resident in Brinsley, homebuyers will be within a stone’s throw of Brinsley Headstocks Heritage and Nature Reserve.

“The reserve, created on the site of the former Brinsley Colliery, houses an abundance of animal habitats and wildlife, which can be accessed via a number of handy pathways.

“Within Brinsley, there is a primary school and nursery, shops, pubs, tearooms and a church.”