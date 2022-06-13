Green light for new apartments in Eastwood despite concerns over ‘nightmare’ road

The old Lynncroft Primary School site on Walker Street.

The major development for 60 homes in Eastwood was approved for the former site of Lynncroft Primary School, on Walker Street.

Councillors discussed the application for the one and two bedroom homes with access from Walker Street during a planning committee meeting on June 9.

A number of residents in neighbouring properties say parking and traffic issues are raising concerns.

One councillor tabled a deferral during the meeting, which was voted against.

Another councillor said the plans would be a “great asset” to the town.

Plans for 110 homes on the site have already been given approval.

Philip Owen (Con) said: “This land has been earmarked for the development of assisted living accommodation for a long, long time.

“I think this is going to be of great benefit to the borough of Broxtowe and I welcome with open arms the hope that we will get these assisted living places.

“I don’t see that there would be a significant traffic issue as far as Walker Street is concerned.”

Councillor David Bagshaw (Lab) said that traffic was “a worry” in the area.

“All the traffic coming out will have to go onto Nottingham Road, it is bad as it is now and this will cause further problems.

“It is a major problem with the school. They park anywhere, they take no notice of double yellow lines, they stick cars wherever they want to bring kids to school.

“I think these plans are a little bit fraught with the design. I think we should defer this before we have any vote.”

Councillor Margaret Handley (Ind) said: “Walker Street is very poor. The entrance and exit onto Nottingham Road is a nightmare at peak times.

“However, we have recently given outline planning permission for the houses at the bottom of this site, exiting onto Lynncroft which I think is an even worse road for traffic.

“This land has been allocated for some form of assisted living for a long time. It’s a derelict piece of land.

“I think this will be a great asset to Eastwood.”

Councillor Greg Marshall (Lab) added: “I support the principle of assisted living on this site but I think there are legitimate concerns around the density and traffic movement.”