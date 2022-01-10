A total of 73 new properties will be built on the site of the former Mansfield Sand Company, located of Sandhurst Avenue, to the north of Berry Hill Lane.

The application, made by Dukeries Homes, also includes plans for a new access road, internal roads, landscaping and garages.

Plans for apartments for the over-55s is also included in the application.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was approved by Mansfield District Council

A report from council planning staff states: “The site is somewhat overgrown and is a lower level from the surrounding houses which

front the roads above.

"Within the quarry area are former buildings and hardstanding areas. The proposal is to demolish all buildings and hardstanding, and to relocate the entrance further from the road junction, and to serve the quarry site with a spine road for residential development.

"Apart from a few ‘infill’ plots on the Berry Hill Road, the new dwellings will all be served from the new road, and a mix of semi-detached and detached houses are proposed with either integral, attached or detached garages or parking spaces.”

A total of six semi-detached properties will also be built and classified as ‘affordable homes’.

The report adds: “The layout is typically suburban with the dwellings in a linear form fronting the new road – apart from four small private drives - and the spine road has two arms, and a small play area is provided at the northern turning head and an enclosed wildlife site at the southern one.”

The report states that the site had one building of possible historical interest, probably relating to the Mansfield Sand Company, and this will have to be investigated before work begins, the report states.

Nottinghamshire County Council is also requesting the developer pays a contribution of £21,000 to improve bus stops in the area.

It is anticipated that the development would also create the need for 15 additional primary school places in the area, but this could be accommodated by existing schools.

The application was improved with conditions by Mansfield District Council, and work must start within three years.