Green light for £2.5 million Warsop retail development

A retail development in Warsop has been unanimously approved by Mansfield District Council's planning applications committee.

At a meeting of the committee tonight (October 17), councillors on the committee voted unanimously to approve plans for the mixed use development.

The former Strand Cinema will now be demolished to make way for the development, which consists of retail units, offices, food outlets and 55 car parking spaces.

Councillors heard from the planning officer that the cinema has fallen into disrepair, and has become a target for anti-social behaviour.

The new development will consist of a single storey retail unit fronting Church Street, with a two storey element to the rear featuring a mezzanine level for the store plus an office element for the developer, accessed from the rear ground floor.

Speaking at the meeting, Richard Burns, of developer ARBA Group who will be developing the site said: "We are a Mansfield-based group, and we have always done what we said we are going to do.

"We source the majority of our materials from local suppliers.

"I know the site has had two false starts in nine years, and we wanted to ensure that this site is viable and deliverable, and we've spent a lot of time ensuring that what we're saying we're going to do is going to get delivered.

"The last thing this site needs is another false start.

"The cinema on the site has been the subject of anti social behaviour, and it is a burden on the owners, and could be used form other things.

"It's a £2.5 million investment, and will create 65 new jobs for Warsop.

"We consulted with Warsop Parish Council who have given their full support to the proposed scheme, and we have held public information events in Warsop, which was very well attended.

"We feel with the correct mix of occupiers this will be a positive step for Warsop, and help bring back some of the millions of pounds lost by residents leaving Warsop to do their shopping."

Councillor Lee Anderson who sits on the planning committee said: "This is great news for Warsop, and sends a clear message to developers who want our brownfield sites.

"Warsop is on its uppers and I wholeheartedly support this development."

Councillor Andy Whetton added: "I'm pleased this development has now come to committee, the building is a blight on Warsop. I welcome this development, it will be a real boost to the town."

Work is expected to begin by February 2020.