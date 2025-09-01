Green Festival returns to Eastwood for fourth year later this month

Broxtowe Council’s Green Festival returns to Eastwood’s Coronation Park on Saturday, September 20.

Providing advice, tips and tools to help people take care of the planet and themselves in a way that’s fun for the whole family, the Green Festival is a fun and accessible way to learn how everyone can be more sustainable.

It’s also a great opportunity to support local charities, businesses, and community groups.

This year’s event runs from 12noon to 3pm on the day and will have a wide variety of stalls and free activities, including:

The Green Doctor will providing more energy-saving advice at this year's event. Photo: Submitted

The Wee Donkey Company – free donkey petting

Free Facepainting by Eileen C

Make your own free smoothie with Pulp Friction's smoothie bike

Free sewing sessions with Mary Broddle’s Embroidery

Free minor bike repairs and services from Dr Bike

Free energy saving advice from Green Doctor

Community groups, including Broxtowe Women’s Project, Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust

Food and drink provided by Veggies Catering, Bear and Sweet Co and Frothy’s Coffee

Free cowslip and primrose plugs from the council's parks and open spaces Team.

The council waste and recycling team with a chance sit in one of its refuse trucks.

Free clothes, toys, shoes, and books from the pre-loved stall.

Also, new to this year's event will be a car boot sale - there is limited availability for stalls, please contact the council’s environment team if you are interested at [email protected].

Coun Helen Skinner (Brox All), portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I’m proud to see that our Green Festival is returning for its fourth year.

"I look forward to seeing families join us for a lovely day out where they can learn a bit about the small changes we can all make for a big difference to our environment.

"Climate change is a serious issue, and this festival provides a wonderful opportunity to discuss it in ways that are engaging for everyone.

"Let’s work together to look after our borough for future generations.”

Residents are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport to get to this event.

The rainbow one bus service and the 34 bus service, run by Trent Barton, travel directly past Coronation Park.

However, if you do need to drive, limited event parking is available on site.