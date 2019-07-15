'Great turnout' at the Cuckney Summer Fayre

Vicki Thomas said: "There was a great turn out and it raised more £1,200 for Cuckney C of E Primary School.

"Supported by Sport 4 Kidz Warsop fire engine came to visit Cuckney’s Got Talent show for the school children after auditions had ran the previous week with the grand final on Saturday. "It was great to see so many families coming along to join in the fun and support our fundraising efforts for the school.

"Our fundraising supports lots of items and activities, the most recent being two summerhouses for outdoor learning areas.

"I would like to thank sponsors Rex Pet Hotel for the ponies, Buildbase Sutton In Ashfield for the wheelbarrows, TMM & Building Ltd. and Howarth Timber Mansfield for the Lego racers, Cocoa and Bows for the pocket money stall, Redfern Travel for vouchers, Co-op Warsop for their on-going support, Wettons Butchers for raffle prize,s Silly Moo's Ice Cream Van for vouchers and Maria Fowler for vouchers."

Cuckney Annual Summer Fayre Jessica Chapman, seven, enjoying a pony ride

Cuckney Annual Summer Fayre Dougie Robinson, four

Cuckney Annual Summer Fayre Will Blagburn, seven, with the Lego car challenge

Cuckney Annual Summer Fayre Seth Robinson, six, splatting a rat

