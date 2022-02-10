'Great sadness' as Giltbrook nursery closes doors after 13 years

The Discovery Day Nursery, Giltbrook, is set to close its doors for good.

Back in November, the Discovery Day Nursery in Giltbrook was issued a suspension notice, which required the setting to cease their childcare activities with immediate effect, after a potential ‘risk of harm’ was determined by inspectors.

The suspension notice read: “The purpose of suspension is to allow time to explore our belief that children may be exposed to a risk of harm and for any necessary steps to be taken to eliminate or reduce the risk of harm.”

The suspension came after the nursery reportedly failed to notify Ofsted of ‘significant events’ over last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An earlier report read: “We found that the provider had failed to notify Ofsted of a significant event as soon as reasonably practicable.

“They then subsequently failed to notify Ofsted of a separate significant event.”

It was therefore closed for more than six weeks from November 16 to allow time to investigate and address concerns regarding certain aspects of training and safeguarding.

The news devastated staff at the nursery, who said: “We take the safety and security of the children in our care extremely seriously”.

At the start of January this year, the centre was reopened again after being given the all-clear from Ofsted.

But staff have since announced plans to close on a permanent basis, citing ‘financial troubles’ as a major factor in the decision.

In a recent letter home to parents, the nursery on Smithurst Road, wrote: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Discovery Day Nursery.

‘We have had a very happy 13-year history caring for your children. We understand that this may come as quite a shock. We have been working very hard to find alternative solutions to our current predicament and at last recognise that closure is our only option.

‘Just to reassure you there has been no incident in the nursery and no outside agency dictated this decision, it is largely for financial reasons.

‘The nursery team have had so much fun with your children, we have made some lovely memories and we will miss them and all our families.’

Staff informed parents that they would be given a four-week notice period in order to find new childcare arrangements.

The letter continued: ‘We will of course continue to work with you and your new childcare settings to make this transition as smooth for the children as possible.