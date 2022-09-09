'Great loss' felt across Eastwood as community pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon.

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday evening that Her Majesty the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland.

Broxtowe Borough Council said it was extremely saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty, who passed away aged 96, and said flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period.

Leader of the council, councillor Milan Radulovic MBE, said: “Her loss will be felt across our borough, as it will be felt across our nation and the world.

“Her sense of duty, commitment and service has known no bounds and her legacy will be felt for generations to come.

“As we mourn, we can also reflect on her 70 year reign, where she provided a constant presence of strength and warmth to our great nation.

“As the country enters a ten-day period of mourning, our flags will be flying at half-mast.'”

Further guidance on how residents can pay their respects will be shared by the council shortly.

Meanwhile, Eastwood Collieries' Male Voice Choir posted a beautiful tribute on its Facebook page.

The post displayed an audio track with choir members singing ‘The Long Day Closes’ back in 1974, accompanied by the message: “We wish to express their sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family. Rest in peace, ma'am.”

Eastwood’s MP Lee Anderson also paid tribute to the much-loved royal majesty.

He said: “It's been a tough few years for our great country, but you cannot possibly measure the loss of our Queen.

“For more than 70 years, she has served the United Kingdom and Commonwealth with great passion and dignity.