Granddaughter pays tribute to 'heroic' Kirkby grandfather who was a life-long Notts County FC fan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Granddaughter pays tribute to her 'hero' – the lifelong 'Magpie' Johnny Bowler from Kirkby.

Mr Bowler, a lifelong supporter of Notts County Football Club, passed away on April 16 at the age of 73.

He had been watching the ‘Magpies’ since he was eight years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is known as the ‘Magpies’ for its signature black and white colours.

Mr Bowler, pictured with great-grandson, Corey John.

The football fan had visited every stadium in the country to watch his favourite team and enjoyed attending matches with his grandchildren.

He adored the club, which is now universally recognised as the world's oldest football league club, formed in 1862.

Mr Bowler's granddaughter, Gemma, her partner Jamie, and Mr Bowler's great grandson Corey John would take him to the matches in his later life, as he struggled to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma said her grandad was a proud miner, and after he retired, he liked to spend time in the garden and was a regular at The Nags Head in Kirkby.

She said her grandad loved sharing his football club with those closest to him, carrying on the ‘Magpie’ line.

She said: “My grandad was my best friend and my hero. Grandad was like my Dad as he brought me up.

“He had a great sense of humour, always making you laugh. He loved his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I miss him dearly. I was his angel and now he is mine. I love you grandad always and forever.”