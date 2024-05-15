Granddaughter pays tribute to 'heroic' Kirkby grandfather who was a life-long Notts County FC fan

By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th May 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 14:56 BST
Granddaughter pays tribute to her 'hero' – the lifelong 'Magpie' Johnny Bowler from Kirkby.

Mr Bowler, a lifelong supporter of Notts County Football Club, passed away on April 16 at the age of 73.

He had been watching the ‘Magpies’ since he was eight years old.

The club is known as the ‘Magpies’ for its signature black and white colours.

Mr Bowler, pictured with great-grandson, Corey John.Mr Bowler, pictured with great-grandson, Corey John.
Mr Bowler, pictured with great-grandson, Corey John.

The football fan had visited every stadium in the country to watch his favourite team and enjoyed attending matches with his grandchildren.

He adored the club, which is now universally recognised as the world's oldest football league club, formed in 1862.

Mr Bowler's granddaughter, Gemma, her partner Jamie, and Mr Bowler's great grandson Corey John would take him to the matches in his later life, as he struggled to get there.

Gemma said her grandad was a proud miner, and after he retired, he liked to spend time in the garden and was a regular at The Nags Head in Kirkby.

She said her grandad loved sharing his football club with those closest to him, carrying on the ‘Magpie’ line.

She said: “My grandad was my best friend and my hero. Grandad was like my Dad as he brought me up.

“He had a great sense of humour, always making you laugh. He loved his family.

“I miss him dearly. I was his angel and now he is mine. I love you grandad always and forever.”

Mr Bowler is survived by his wife Sue, son Wayne, daughter Debbie, grandchildren Gemma and Sadie, and great-grandchildren Corey John and Harrison. He also leaves behind his much-loved nephew Martin.

