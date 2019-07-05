Graduation day at South Normanton Nursery - in pictures
Cherubs Nursery in South Normanston held their graduation on Thursday July 4, for the children who are leaving to go to school full-time.
Staff, parents and children celebrated the milestone, and raised money for Theodora children's charity.
Youngsters receive their certificates from Elizabeth Sutton and Joanne Cox.
ugc
The nursery pupils are leaving the nursery for full-time education in September.
ugc
Staff, teachers and parents celebrated the milestone
ugc
Mascot Charlie Bear was there to celebrate
ugc
View more