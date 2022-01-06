Grab a bargain wedding dress at South Normanton hotel's wedding fayre

Bride and bridegrooms-to-be can get some inspiration at an upcoming wedding fayre.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:38 pm

Holiday Inn South Normanton, Carter Lane East, is holding a wedding fayre and wedding dress sale on Sunday, January 23, from 11am-3pm.

Tickets are free and available from bit.ly/3zwo6Zs

Highlights include a free goody bag, ‘high-quality designer dresses with huge reductions’ and an ‘excellent selection of wedding suppliers’.

The wedding fayre is on January 23.

A spokesman said: “At Holiday Inn South Normanton, we have two wedding suites that are picture-perfect for your wedding day. The Derbyshire Suite, with direct access to the gardens, accommodates up to 180 guests for a ceremony and 250 for a reception, while our octagonal Pavilion Suite is an excellent choice for more intimate ceremonies and receptions.

“Both venues offer a blank canvas on which to create your dream look and compliment your colours, themes and atmosphere.

“Guests will love the accommodation and leisure club facilities, and you’ll love our wedding package options.”

Holiday Inn South Normanton.

