GPs in Broxtowe: The 10 surgeries with the longest waits for appointments

Patients at some doctor’s surgeries in the Broxtowe area have to wait far longer for appointments than at others, NHS figures show.

The data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49%) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

However, 640,000 appointments - 3% of the total - took place more than 28 days later. This didn’t include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews.

And in some surgeries, the proportion of patients waiting more than four weeks was far higher.

There are several factors that influence the length of time a patient has to wait for an appointment, including availability at the practice, patient availability and the urgency of the issue.

These are the 10 GP practices in the Broxtowe area with the highest percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days.

1. Abbey Medical Centre At Abbey Medical in Central Avenue, Beeston, 19.5% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

2. Bramcote Surgery At Bramcote Surgery, on Hanley Avenue in the village, 17.3% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

3. Saxon Cross Surgery At Saxon Cross Surgery, in Church Street, Stapleford, 13.4% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

4. Hama Medical Centre At Hama Medical Centre, on Nottingham Road, Kimberley, 10.4% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.