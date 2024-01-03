GP surgeries in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire could be receiving payments for more than 100,000 patients who may not exist, new figures suggest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So-called 'ghost patients' occur when more people are registered with GP practices in the area than the estimated population.

The Royal College of GPs said practices “try hard to keep their patient lists” up-to-date and are not deliberately profiting by keeping more patients on their lists than are registered there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest NHS Digital figures show 1.27 million patients were registered at GP surgeries in the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board area as of November 1, 2023.

GP surgeries in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire could have more than 100,000 'ghost patients'

However, the latest Office for National Statistics population figures from the census suggest 1.15 million people lived in the same area in 2021, meaning approximately 119,000 ghost patients are registered with GP practices.

Some of the disparity could be down to changes in the local population, such as people moving away from the area.

There were 62.9 million patients registered at a GP practice in England, but the latest estimates put the country's population at 57.1 million people in 2022, meaning there could be around 5.8 million ghost patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Taxpayers’ Alliance said the public is unfairly subsidising GP practices for patients who may not even exist.

It called for lists to be amended accordingly if the unknown users cannot be found.

GP surgeries received an average of £164.64 per registered patient annually, meaning practices across Nottinghamshire could have received around £19.5 million for patients who do not exist in the last year.

Nationally, taxpayers may be paying £962 million per year for patients who might not exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown, vice-chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: “GP practices try hard to keep their patient lists as up-to-date as possible, but this relies on timely and accurate information – so that individuals are not inappropriately removed from a GP list.

“So-called ‘ghost patients’ are nothing sinister, and are not a case of surgeries deliberately profiting by keeping patients on their lists when they shouldn't be there – they are a records management issue.”