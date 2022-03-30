Noah's Ark Playgroup, which is based at Holy Trinity Church, Church Hill, Kimberley, were visited by the inspectors on February 22.

They were given a ‘good’ overall rating with advice on how it could improve.

The manager at Noahs Ark Playgroup, said: “We are absolutely delighted to get the Good rating in all areas, as a team we all work together so hard.

Noahs Ark Playgroup were given a 'good' rating after its latest Ofsted inspection

"Our vision is to continue to be great, diverse, inclusive and to give all children the opportunities they deserve to learn and thrive.”

The report said: “To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should support staff to give children clear and consistent messages to help them develop an understanding of healthy practices, such as promoting good oral hygiene habits, improve staff's understanding of how to organise some parts of the daily routine and to ensure that younger children are suitably engaged while they wait for their lunch.”

The playgroup provides funded early education for two, three and four-year-old children and employs six members of childcare staff.

This was the first routine inspection the provider received since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The inspector discussed the impact of the pandemic with the manager and has taken that into account in their evaluation of the provider.

The report said: “The manager supports staff's well-being.

"For instance, because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the manager regularly checks in with staff and asks them how they are feeling.

"The manager continues to support staff through supervision meetings. This helps staff to reflect on their practice and to identify further professional development opportunities.

"Recent training has extended staff's knowledge of how to support children with their emotions and feelings when they arrive at the playgroup.”