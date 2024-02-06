Good news as 'five' food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mansfield establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mansfield’s venues – the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Towers Snooker Hall, at Botany Avenue, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 29.
And IL Rosso, at 180 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was also given a score of five on January 25.
This means that of Mansfield's 82 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 70 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.