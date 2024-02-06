News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Good news as 'five' food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mansfield establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mansfield’s venues – the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Towers Snooker Hall, at Botany Avenue, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 29.

And IL Rosso, at 180 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was also given a score of five on January 25.

This means that of Mansfield's 82 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 70 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:MansfieldFood Standards AgencyNottinghamshire