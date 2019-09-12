Golfers tee up a great day of fundraising for charities

A charity golf day organised by Clifton Masonic Lodge has raised more than £800 for Portland College in Mansfield.

The event, at Ramsdale Golf Club in Calverton, featured an 18-hole golf challenge, as well as a barbecue, tombola and silent auction of made up of prizes donated by local businesses.

Lowdham’s Motors sponsored the event, and local businesses including Veritas, Ben Horton Builders, Crowd Pullers, Orston Shooting Club and Hoot Security all sponsored holes around the course.

The event received a tremendous amount of support, with 12 teams taking to the course to show off their skills.

The teams consisted of local businesses, masonic teams and friends and family.

Prizes were awarded for best team score, best individual score, longest drive and nearest the pin.

The lowest score even won tickets to the Pirate Golf Course.

Portland College was one of two charities chosen to be supported by Clifton Lodge this year, along with the Friary, a charity that provides support for homeless people within the region.

Eric Lovatt, Freemason and long-term supporter and volunteer for Portland College commented: “The work that both Portland College and the Friary do is fundamental to changing the lives of individuals and Clifton Lodge is pleased to support such worthwhile causes.

“We know that the funds we raised will make a real impact on the lives of the people that both these charities support.

“We started planning the event in February and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from the local business community.

“The hard work over the last few months has really paid off and everyone involved had a wonderful day.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Portland College and it has been a pleasure to support them this year.”

The funds raised for Portland College will be put towards the purchase of a two-seater wheelchair accessible vehicle, which will be a much-needed addition to the college’s fleet of accessible transport.

Damon Musgrove, fundraising manager at Portland College commented: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Clifton Lodge and all the surrounding communities of Mansfield and Ashfield who have come together to support such an enjoyable fundraising event which has raised £800 to support the important work that we do at Portland College.

“Portland College would like to thank Clifton Lodge for their generous support over the last 12 months.”