The little yellow duck, who also needs a name, is looking for a kind person to take him in, as part of ongoing fundraising efforts to help the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue centre.

The cute critter is just one of several creatures helping to save the real life animals being cared for by Cheryl Martins at the Brown Avenue animal shelter.

Online Facebook bidding has been held for a whole woodland of hand crafted animals, including three rabbits and several families off hedgehogs, who have all helped bring in funds for Cheryl’s vital work recently.

'Ey up mi duck'...duck

The native duck ‘he speak with a strong Mansfield Woodhouse accent’ we are reliably informed, has been commissioned by Councillor John Coxhead and crafted by Kate Whitby, who also created hedgehogs to sell for the charity.

John said: “Would you like to own him, our little ‘ey up mi duck’ duck. He will definitely make someone a great family friend whilst helping wildlife in distress the area. We hope people will splash out on him.

“If you would like to make an offer or bid for him, then please inbox me. All proceeds will go to the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse.”

Donations for the duck currently stand at £30. To add your bid, contact John Coxhead on his Facebook page or call 07976 162976.

Little rabbit also needs a home to raise money for Mansfield Wildlide Rescue

A rabbit, which is also seeking a new family, will also see bids starting at £5 and ending at midnight on Friday, on Cheryl Martins Facebook Page.

Cheryl who runs the animal rescue single-handedly is also appealing for local businesses to help her with work when her wildlife centre moves from her home to a planned new site at Pleasley Vale in the coming months.

Busy Cheryl is also seeking two volunteers with experience in fundraising and project management, to help her with organisation of the work needed on the new centre, sourcing materials, and talking to potential suppliers, among other tasks.

One of the rabbits which has helped boost funds for the wildlife rescue centre

She said: “I just need an extra couple of pairs of hands to take some of the pressure off me.”

If anyone can help, please email her on [email protected]