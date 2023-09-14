Watch more videos on Shots!

GMB said the strike action will impact refuse and recycling processing facilities in the county operated by Veolia under contract to Nottinghamshire Council including Kirkby’s Welshcroft Close site, as well as Worksop’s Claylands Avenue site and Mansfield’s Materials Recycling Facility.

These plants process household waste and recycling for more than 250,000 homes in north Nottinghamshire.

GMB said the announcement came after Veolia management declined to engage in negotiations over a pay rise for staff at the sites.

Initial action will take place from Monday, September 25, for one week with more than 50 workers expected to down tools.

Mick Coppin, GMB Organiser, said: “Veolia Nottinghamshire is raking in vast sums of money from local council taxpayers.

“In return, they’re expecting local workers to do dangerous, difficult, and smelly work for the minimum wage.

“There’s no other way to put it; Veolia Nottinghamshire is robbing from the poor to give to the rich.

“Our members can no longer afford to heat their homes and pay their bills; they’re being driven to the breadline by a multi-million pound company.”

Derek Higton, interim corporate director for Place at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We are aware of strike action by some Veolia staff taking place during the week commencing September 25, and we are working with Veolia to understand the impact that this may have on the operation of waste transfer facilities, and the domestic waste collection services in some parts of Nottinghamshire that are managed by our district and borough council partners.

"We will provide further updates in the coming days for residents.

"At present, we anticipate that the operation of the county council’s network of household waste and recycling centres will not be affected.”

Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council Leader, said: “I have written to County Council bosses asking them about the impact of potential strikes on Ashfield residents.

"Let me be clear, Veolia carry out their service on behalf of the taxpayers of Nottinghamshire. In Ashfield, we were the only council who continued a full bin collection during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, we enhanced them.”