CBeebies man Andy Day was one of the star turns at this year's event

Gloworm Festival: CBeebies favourites top the bill as families flock to Nottinghamshire for music and fun

Thoresby Park in August has become a date on many a youngster’s calendar as that means it’s Gloworm Fesitval time again.
By John Smith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:42 BST

And this year’s event once again proved to be a huge success as thousands of people headed to the beautiful grounds of Thoresby Park in Newark to be entertained by live music, circus skills, fairground rides, crafts, food, some crazy science and more.

Once again, it was favourite faces and characters from the BBC’s CBeebies channel that were among the big highlights with the likes of Mister Maker and Baby Club host appearing on the main stage, while youngsters got to meet and greet characters like Bluey, Bing and Hey Duggie.

However, top billing from CBeebies land went to Andy Day and his band Andy and the Oddsocks, who star in their own CBeebies show Andy and the Band, and played a storming live set on the Sunday which was loved by everyone.

Youngsters also got to meet Skye, Chase and Marshall from the Nick Jr series Paw Patrol and there were other characters dotted around for kids to say hello to as well, including some dinosaurs.

Gloworm is also about fun activities too and there were fairground rides, including classic favourites like the helter skelter and waltzers and performances in big top-style tents – as well as an actual big top with proper circus skills taking place – and sponsors Playmobil also had their own big tent for kids to get building in.

All around were excited children desperate to try out everything while also not missing any of the live main stage entertainment.

Here are some photos from a great event.

Thousands of people headed to Thoresby Park for the Gloworm Festival

1. Big crowd

Thousands of people headed to Thoresby Park for the Gloworm Festival Photo: John Smith

Andy and the Oddsocks were one of the main live acts at the festival and played a storming set

2. Andy rocks

Andy and the Oddsocks were one of the main live acts at the festival and played a storming set Photo: John Smith

CBeebies pair Bluey and Bingo were part of the main stage line-up

3. Bluey time

CBeebies pair Bluey and Bingo were part of the main stage line-up Photo: Donna Richardson

Youngsters were all keen to meet and greet CBeebies favourite Hey Duggee

4. Isn't it time for?

Youngsters were all keen to meet and greet CBeebies favourite Hey Duggee Photo: Donna Richardson

