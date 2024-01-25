Glam it up in Broxtowe with mayor's charity night All That Jazz
Coun Teresa Cullen (Lab) invites residents from across the borough to join her for a jazz-themed evening at Beeston Youth and Community Centre on Friday, March 22 from 6pm to 10.30pm.
The evening will include a three-course meal, music from Shell’s Belles, featuring jazz singer Jeanie Barton, and a charity raffle.
The food will be cooked and served by Pulp Friction, a Nottinghamshire-based charity which offers those with learning disabilities and autism the chance to develop their social and workplace skills.
Coun Cullen said: “My year in office has been all about community-based events.
"I have created the Broxtowe Community Fund as an independent financial resource available for voluntary and charity organisations in Broxtowe.
“Tickets are now on sale, so come and join us”
Businesses wishing to sponsor the event can contact the civic office at [email protected] or 0115 9173210.
Tickets priced £27.50 per person, or £200 for a table of eight are available at broxtowe.gov.uk/allthatjazz