Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun Teresa Cullen (Lab) invites residents from across the borough to join her for a jazz-themed evening at Beeston Youth and Community Centre on Friday, March 22 from 6pm to 10.30pm.

The evening will include a three-course meal, music from Shell’s Belles, featuring jazz singer Jeanie Barton, and a charity raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food will be cooked and served by Pulp Friction, a Nottinghamshire-based charity which offers those with learning disabilities and autism the chance to develop their social and workplace skills.

Coun Teresa Cullen is hosting the charity dinner night All That Jazz in March in aid of the Broxtowe Community Fund. Photo: Submitted

Coun Cullen said: “My year in office has been all about community-based events.

"I have created the Broxtowe Community Fund as an independent financial resource available for voluntary and charity organisations in Broxtowe.

“Tickets are now on sale, so come and join us”

Businesses wishing to sponsor the event can contact the civic office at [email protected] or 0115 9173210.