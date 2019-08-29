Girlfriend of Liam Peters pays emotional tribute to stabbed teen

The heartbroken girlfriend of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Mansfield has vowed their baby daughter will hear all about the father she never got to know.

Liam Peters, aged 18, was stabbed in an incident on Gladstone Street on August 1.

Sian Riley and Liam Peters

He was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

Sian Riley, who is the mother of Liam's six-week-old-daughter, Isla Paige Peters, was in a relationship with Liam for three years.

Describing him as having a "heart of gold", she said she would make sure Isla will grow up knowing all about Liam.

Sian, aged 17 moved into a flat with Liam in Ollerton in April, and said he 'didn't have a bad bone in his body'.

Liam and daughter Isla

Paying tribute to the “much-loved” 18-year-old, Sian today said: “Liam never had a bad bone in his body, he always tried his hardest to help people.

"Liam was lovely, he would help anybody.

"We met through a friend and we were always on the phone and going out when we got together.

"The aftermath has been horrible. No-one, no matter their age, should have to go through this.

"I've always been close to Liam's family since we got together, and we have all struggled but have stuck together.

"I miss him."

Sian says that she and the family will make sure that Isla, who was only two weeks old when the incident happened, will know all about Liam.

She was created a memory box to give to Isla when she is older, which is full of photos, notes, a scrapbook, and even a specially made bear with a recording of Liam singing.

A fundraising event took place on August 18 at Forest Town Arena, which aimed to raise money for Liam's funeral, child loss charity Missing Piece, and for Isla's future.

Sian says that she and Liam's family are grateful for all the support they have received from a shocked community.

Sian’s heartfelt words follow those of Liam's family, who issued a statement describing the teen as a “happy, fun-loving young man”.

Neighbours on Gladstone Street where Liam was stabbed reacted with shock at news of the stabbing.

One simply said: "Liam was a lovely lad"

A 17-year-old youth appeared at Nottingham Crown Court via videolink on August 6, charged with Liam’s murder.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was arranged for November 4.

A reporting restriction on the youth's identity remains in place.

To donate to the Gofundme page in Liam's memory, please visit: gofundme.com/f/the-best-goodbye-for-liam-peters

