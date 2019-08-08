Gin festival causes a fizz at Ashfield and Mansfield pubs

A large selection of gin is arriving at pubs in the district, just in time for the Gin Festival this August

The Regent on Diamond Avenue in Kirkby, The Widow Frost and The Stag and Pheasant, both in Mansfield and The Picture House in Sutton, are set to be serving a range of gins from the UK as well as from around the world, from countries such as Sweden, USA and Moldova.

The festival runs from August 16 to September 1

Some of the UK gins feature Jawbox pineapple and ginger gin, Zymurgorium FlaGingo pink gin and Sipsmith gin strawberries and cream.

A few options from overseas include Ceders Crisp, from Sweden, Tower Bridge Dry gin, from Moldova and Aviation gin, from USA.

There will also be non-alcoholic options for those who prefer to stay sober.

Craig Stonier, manager at The Regent, said: “We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub.

“We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal.”

Flavours differ from pineapple and mango to rhubarb and rosehip, with a choice of mixers, including lemonade, ginger and two different tonics.

Prices range from £2.75 to £3.25 and come with a free mixer of choice (prices applied to a single measure of gin).

The festival runs from August 16 to September 1 inclusive.