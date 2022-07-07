Giltbrook will be the home of Toolstation's new branch in Nottinghamshire

The Nottingham Giltbrook branch will create seven new roles in the area, and will bring essential products to local trade and DIY customers.

Toolstation offers a wide range of leading brands and trade quality products at great prices in branch and online, demonstrating Toolstation’s commitment to quickly and conveniently provide tradespeople, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to tackle any task.

The knowledgeable Nottingham Giltbrook branch team will also be on hand with expert advice and reliable service.

Toolstation will be opening in Giltbrook Industrial Park

Toolstation’s multi-channel service means customers can safely purchase products from the new summer catalogue via the branch directly, at toolstation.com through their Click & Collect service, or through the Toolstation app, providing the quickest and easiest way for trade and DIY customers to shop with Toolstation. Customers will have access to over 500 new products, new brands and fantastic offers on high-quality brands including DeWalt, Makita and Stanley.

Trade Account customers will also be able to benefit from the five per cent discount available on every purchased product, with no minimum spend.

Customers can apply for a Trade Account online or via the app.

Toolstation Nottingham Giltbrook will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

The Toolstation Nottingham Giltbrook branch is located at Unit 1 Tannery Road, Giltbrook Industrial Park, Giltbrook, Nottingham, NG16 2WP.