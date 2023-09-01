Giltbrook store's oldest employee, 83, says he would 'be lost' without his job

Richard James, aged 83, who started working at Ikea at the age of 58, has been with the company for 25 years, with no current plans to retire from his logistics role anytime soon.

“Having the responsibility of my role at Ikea is exciting – it’s what I want to do. For four days a week, it’s my life and I love it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I wasn’t here, I’d be lost. Coming to work keeps me in touch and I’m not done by a long shot. I want to keep going for as long as I’m able to.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard James, 83, has been working at Giltbrook's Ikea store for 25 years.

For many years, Richard ran his own pub in the area before retiring from the hospitality business in 1998.

Still a number of years away from state pension age and keen to fill his time, Richard applied for a job at the new Ikea store down the road and never left.

READ MORE: Mum who 'felt like Humpty Dumpty' turns life around with incredible weight loss

Richard has worked in various logistics roles at Ikea’s store at Giltbrook Retail Park over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His current role involves overseeing the store’s fleet of forklift trucks and a team of 14 drivers, who redistribute stock across the shop floor following overnight deliveries.

Friends and family, however, are somewhat baffled by Richard’s determination to continue working.

He said: “They don’t understand it and ask how I get away with working at my age. It’s quite funny that I’m the only one in the team who can actually remember the War. In fact, a lot of the co-workers at the store weren’t even born when I joined IKEA.

“At the same time though, my friends admire the fact I’m still able to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Richard is starting to plan for a paid three-month sabbatical Ikea provides for all employees who have completed 25 years at the company.