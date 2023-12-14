Giltbrook pub wants to give a family in need a Christmas dinner to remember

A Giltbrook pub wants to give one family in need a Christmas to remember this year witha free festive meal at the pub on the big day itself.

The Hayloft on Nottingham Road has asked people to nominate a family who they feel deserves a Christmas treat this year in a time when the cost of living is still biting hard for many and many are struggling to afford Christmas.

Posting on its Facebook page, the pub said: “Unfortunately we have had a cancellation for Christmas Day releasing one of our sought after tables for four and this got us thinking.

“Christmas is the season for giving, a time for people to come together and share.

The Hyloft is offering one family a free Christmas dinner this festive season. Photo: Google

"So we aren't going to re-sell that table.

"Instead, we are now asking for nominations for a family in need.”

Maybe it's a neighbour or loved one that you know is struggling?

"Or maybe it’s someone that's done a good turn to turn and you want to pass it back?

"Please don't name them on this post, simply drop us a private message to the Hayloft including contact details for the person and we will select a winner to enjoy their full Christmas dinner with us at The Hayloft.”

The pub has already been enjoying the Christmas spirit by holding Breafast with Santa sessions and was already fully booked for Christmas dinner this year.

But the turn of events that led to a table becoming free again has given them the chance to give family in need, or a just deserving of a festive treat, a memorable Christmas dinner experience.