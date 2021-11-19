Giltbrook nursery forced to close temporarily after failing to report 'significant events' involving children

The Discovery Day Nursery, Giltbrook, which provides childcare from birth to the age of 18, is suspended from now until Monday, December 27.

The suspension notice reads: "The purpose of suspension is to allow time to explore our belief that children may be exposed to a risk of harm and for any necessary steps to be taken to eliminate or reduce the risk of harm.

“We will regularly review the situation and will stop the suspension within this period if we believe children are no longer at risk.

"Suspension does not automatically mean that a provider is unsuitable to provide care in the future or that we will cancel registration.

“We only take steps to cancel registration if we consider that the provider is no longer suitable to provide childcare.

"This will inevitably have an impact on the arrangements of working families across Greasley that use the setting.

“We want to extend our well wishes to all the families over this time but also to the staff of Discovery Day Nursery who will inevitably be working hard to meet the requirements issued by Ofsted and to ensure the setting can reopen as soon as possible."

The suspension comes after the nursery reportedly failed to notify Ofsted of ‘significant events’ over summer.

An earlier report reads: "We found that the provider had failed to notify Ofsted of a significant event as soon as is reasonably practicable.

"They then subsequently failed to notify Ofsted of a separate significant event. We also found the provider was not meeting some of the other requirements."

The nursery was served a welfare notice and a given a list of actions needed to be completed.

But in a recent monitoring visit this month, it was found the nursery had not taken adequate action and inspectors also described finding ‘new areas of concern’.

The Ofsted report reads: ‘On 1 November 2021 we carried out a welfare requirements notice monitoring visit. We found that the provider had not met the action due by 27 October 2021.

‘We also found new areas of concern. This means that the provider was not meeting other requirements as set out in the Statutory framework for the early years foundation stage. We have served a welfare requirements notice. This is a legal notice that requires the provider to take the actions below within the timescales set out.’

The report ends with Ofsted 'taking steps to cancel the provider's registration’.

Disappointment

A spokesperson for Discovery Day Nursery said: “We are disappointed that Ofsted has issued a temporary suspension notice which means our nursery will be closed for up to six weeks.

"We have been working with Ofsted following a compliance visit prompted by two major safeguarding incidents involving children at home.

"There has not been an incident on nursery premises. We take the safety and security of the children in our care extremely seriously.

"As part of this inspection process Ofsted have identified areas of development in our procedures and systems, particularly relating to the management and reporting of home accidents.