Giltbrook nursery finally reopens doors after being given all-clear from Ofsted

The Discovery Day Nursery, Giltbrook, has reopened.

Back in November, the Discovery Day Nursery in Giltbrook was issued a suspension notice which required the setting to cease their childcare activities with immediate effect after a potential ‘risk of harm’ was determined by inspectors.

The suspension notice read: “The purpose of suspension is to allow time to explore our belief that children may be exposed to a risk of harm and for any necessary steps to be taken to eliminate or reduce the risk of harm.

“We will regularly review the situation and will stop the suspension within this period if we believe children are no longer at risk.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspension came after the nursery reportedly failed to notify Ofsted of ‘significant events’ over summer.

An earlier report read: “We found that the provider had failed to notify Ofsted of a significant event as soon as reasonably practicable.

“They then subsequently failed to notify Ofsted of a separate significant event.”

It was therefore closed for more than six weeks from November 16 to allow time to investigate and address concerns regarding certain aspects of training and safeguarding.

The news devastated staff at the nursery, who said: “We take the safety and security of the children in our care extremely seriously”.

But now, much to the relief of many parents and children in the area, as of today (January 4), the nursery is finally fully operating as normal again.

In a post on their Facebook page, the nursery on Smithurst Road, which provides childcare from birth to the age of 18, shared good news of their reopening after Ofsted gave them the all-clear.

A spokesperson wrote: “Dear parents and carers, we want to send you our wholehearted appreciation for your support and kindness.

“We are pleased to let you know that Ofsted are happy with our training and development, and we are re-opening on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.