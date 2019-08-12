Gifted acts wow judges at Mansfield's Got Talent final

Singers, dancers, magicians and cheerleaders were amongst the finalists who battled it out to win Mansfield's Got Talent 2019.

The long-running event this year was held in memory of Simon Crofts, the site manager of Forest Town Arena (FTA) who passed away in August 2018.

Carol Newton, an organiser of the event said: "Until recently, the spearhead of those events was Simon Crofts, ex-Mansfield Road Show, and FTA Site Manager, affectionately known as "Mr Forest Town", who sadly passed away suddenly aged 51 at the arena in August 2018.

"We have organised our current campaign in his memory, and to provide a much needed children's play area at the club premises."

This year's finale saw 18 talented acts battle it out for the £1000 prize money, and £7000 was raised for a new play area at the arena.

Joint first place went to vocalists Alison Morley and Jordan Gaynor, who wowed the judges and walked away with £400 each.

In third place was talented guitarist and singer Dale Carline, who won £200.

Guest judges included Mansfield MP Ben Bradley, Miss Nottingham Amy Beilby, Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest, Amy Sunderland, and miss Outstanding Teen 2019, Emily Plant.

Mr Bradley said: "Needless to say I loved judging and presenting awards at Forest Town Arena at Mansfield's Got Talent.

"A huge congratulations to our joint-winners who both performed note-perfect songs in the final rounds to take home a share of the prize money.

"As well as the great talent, organisers have managed to raise over £7000 for new children's play facilities at the arena, in memory of the late-site manager Simon Crofts.

"A huge thank you to everyone who entered or volunteered, and a special congratulations to Carol and the organisers for a great show”.

To add to the fundraising efforts, friends and family of Mr Crofts took part in a tandem skydive at Langar Airfield, which boosted funds raised to over £7,000.