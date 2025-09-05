Clipstone’s annual craft fair and giant vegetable show will take place this month.
Clipstone Cabbage Club Vegetable Club will be hosting the event at Clipstone Scouts Club on Mansfield Road on Saturday, September 13, at 11.30am. The event will feature entertainment for children, a giant vegetable contest, a tombola, a raffle, and food and drinks. Residents are also encouraged to enter the giant sunflower competition in memory of John Marriott.
See more details at www.facebook.com/groups/6454273184689278/.
Here are some epic photos from previous years…
