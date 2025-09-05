Giant vegetable contest returns this September in Clipstone

A giant vegetable contest is returning this September in Clipstone.

Clipstone’s annual craft fair and giant vegetable show will take place this month.

Clipstone Cabbage Club Vegetable Club will be hosting the event at Clipstone Scouts Club on Mansfield Road on Saturday, September 13, at 11.30am. The event will feature entertainment for children, a giant vegetable contest, a tombola, a raffle, and food and drinks. Residents are also encouraged to enter the giant sunflower competition in memory of John Marriott.

See more details at www.facebook.com/groups/6454273184689278/.

Here are some epic photos from previous years…

Chris Marriott with the carrot.

1. Winner

Chris Marriott with the carrot. Photo: Chloe-louise Paulson

Pete Sims is holding a sunflower from the 2023 event.

2. 2023

Pete Sims is holding a sunflower from the 2023 event. Photo: Chloe-louise Paulson

Dean Ward with the marrow.

3. Annual contest

Dean Ward with the marrow. Photo: Chloe-louise Paulson

Joe Atherton with the cucumber.

4. Giant veg contest

Joe Atherton with the cucumber. Photo: Chloe-louise Paulson

