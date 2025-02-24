Get your steps in this spring with woodland walks in and around Mansfield

Although the landscape has changed over the years, our area still has pockets of woodland with trails of various lengths and terrains.
The following woodland walks in and around Mansfield are rated 4 to 5 stars based on Google reviews.
1. RSPB Budby South Forest
Step back in time to a medieval landscape of historic heathland and ancient woodland where wildlife thrives. RSPB Budby South Forest has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. Oxclose Wood
Escape busy urban life in the tranquillity of Oxclose Wood and go for a nice and tranquil walk in nature. Enjoy the mixture of woodland, wetland, grassland and wildlife. Oxclose Wood in Mansfield Woodhouse has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews. Photo: Kerry McAnulty
3. Shirebrook Wood
The Shirebrook Wood Walk is a picturesque 4.3 kilometre loop trail located near Mansfield. Perfect for a family walk on a fresh spring day. It has a 4.8 rating on Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. Pleasley Pit Country Park & Local Nature Reserve
Pleasley Pit Country Park & Local Nature Reserve, located on Pit Lane in Pleasley, features a woodland path and is popular among locals. It boasts a Google review rating of 4.7. Photo: National World
