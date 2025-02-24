Get your steps in this spring with woodland walks in and around Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Feb 2025, 13:15 BST
With spring on the way, here are some popular woodland walks in and around Mansfield that you might like to explore.

During the days when the Forest of Sherwood extended from Yorkshire to Nottingham, Mansfield was located in the very heart of it.

Although the landscape has changed over the years, our area still has pockets of woodland with trails of various lengths and terrains.

The following woodland walks in and around Mansfield are rated 4 to 5 stars based on Google reviews.

Do you have a favourite?

Step back in time to a medieval landscape of historic heathland and ancient woodland where wildlife thrives. RSPB Budby South Forest has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews.

1. RSPB Budby South Forest

Escape busy urban life in the tranquillity of Oxclose Wood and go for a nice and tranquil walk in nature. Enjoy the mixture of woodland, wetland, grassland and wildlife. Oxclose Wood in Mansfield Woodhouse has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews.

2. Oxclose Wood

The Shirebrook Wood Walk is a picturesque 4.3 kilometre loop trail located near Mansfield. Perfect for a family walk on a fresh spring day. It has a 4.8 rating on Google reviews.

3. Shirebrook Wood

Pleasley Pit Country Park & Local Nature Reserve, located on Pit Lane in Pleasley, features a woodland path and is popular among locals. It boasts a Google review rating of 4.7.

4. Pleasley Pit Country Park & Local Nature Reserve

