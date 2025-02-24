Get your steps in this spring with woodland walks in and around Mansfield

During the days when the Forest of Sherwood extended from Yorkshire to Nottingham, Mansfield was located in the very heart of it.

Although the landscape has changed over the years, our area still has pockets of woodland with trails of various lengths and terrains.

The following woodland walks in and around Mansfield are rated 4 to 5 stars based on Google reviews.

Do you have a favourite?

1 . RSPB Budby South Forest Step back in time to a medieval landscape of historic heathland and ancient woodland where wildlife thrives. RSPB Budby South Forest has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews.

2 . Oxclose Wood Escape busy urban life in the tranquillity of Oxclose Wood and go for a nice and tranquil walk in nature. Enjoy the mixture of woodland, wetland, grassland and wildlife. Oxclose Wood in Mansfield Woodhouse has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews.

3 . Shirebrook Wood The Shirebrook Wood Walk is a picturesque 4.3 kilometre loop trail located near Mansfield. Perfect for a family walk on a fresh spring day. It has a 4.8 rating on Google reviews.

4 . Pleasley Pit Country Park & Local Nature Reserve Pleasley Pit Country Park & Local Nature Reserve, located on Pit Lane in Pleasley, features a woodland path and is popular among locals. It boasts a Google review rating of 4.7.