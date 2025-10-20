Get Your Monster Munch on: Where to find Spooky Suppers in Mansfield this Halloween

2 . The Golden Eagle

Get ready for some ghoulishly good food and drinks, as The Golden Eagle in Mansfield rolls out its spooky seasonal menu. Located at Oakleaf Cl, Mansfield NG18 4GF, the pub is offering a range of themed treats for the Halloween period. Diners can sink their teeth into a variety of creepy culinary creations, and then wash it all down with a selection of themed cocktails and shots, such as the deadly "Venom" and the terrifying "Zombie". But it's not just about food and drink, as the pub is holding a variety of Halloween-themed events and activities for both adults and children, so everyone can get in on the spooky fun. Photo: Google Maps