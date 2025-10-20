Get Your Monster Munch on: Where to find Spooky Suppers in Mansfield this Halloween

Forget tricks; this town is all about the treats, with local haunts brewing up and serving limited-edition menus full of devilish delights.
So, whether you're a grown-up ghoul looking for a monster mash or seeking a spooky family supper, sink your fangs into this guide to Mansfield's most ghoulish grub.
Prepare for a spine-chillingly tasty tour—if you dare!
1. The Rushley
Prepare your taste buds for a frightfully good time, because The Rushley at Nottingham Rd, Mansfield (NG18 4SN), is serving up a spooktacular limited-edition Halloween menu available until November 1st, so you'll want to get there fast. This year's menu is set to send shivers down your spine with its devilishly delicious dishes such as Trick or Treat Chicken Wings or The Undead Mac Stack Burge, and if you still have room, finish with The Chiller Thriller Chocolate Spider dessert. In addition to the ghoulish grub, The Rushley is known for its amazing Halloween decorations that transform the pub into a truly terrifying tavern. Go for the frighteningly fun atmosphere, but stay for the scary good food. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Golden Eagle
Get ready for some ghoulishly good food and drinks, as The Golden Eagle in Mansfield rolls out its spooky seasonal menu. Located at Oakleaf Cl, Mansfield NG18 4GF, the pub is offering a range of themed treats for the Halloween period. Diners can sink their teeth into a variety of creepy culinary creations, and then wash it all down with a selection of themed cocktails and shots, such as the deadly "Venom" and the terrifying "Zombie". But it's not just about food and drink, as the pub is holding a variety of Halloween-themed events and activities for both adults and children, so everyone can get in on the spooky fun. Photo: Google Maps
3. Sir John Cockle
Step inside if you dare, because The Sir John Cockle on Sutton Rd, Mansfield (NG18 5EU) has unleashed a limited-time spooky menu and a wicked cocktail range for Halloween. For grown-up ghouls, the pub is offering a range of devilish drinks to get you in the spirit. Among the fiendish concoctions are the "Twisted Shots," "Green Beast" or the "Vampire's Kiss". But the frighteningly good fun doesn't stop there. The pub is also holding a Big Trick or Treat Halloween Party at the end of the month, so get your scariest gear on and prepare to have a hauntingly good time. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Bowl
Get ready for a monster fortnight of devilish events and spooky treats! The Bowl, located at Leeming St, Mansfield NG18 1NB, is summoning all spooky souls for frightful fun, kicking off on November 1st. Sink your fangs into special Halloween cocktails and shots and sip potions that pack a spooky punch. With ghostly good drinks, monster mashes, and wicked nights out, there’s something for every creature this October. Photo: Google Maps