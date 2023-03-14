News you can trust since 1952
Get your car washed at Ashfield Fire Station and help support The Fire Fighters Charity

You can get your car washed and help support a charity at the same time by taking it to Ashfield Fire Station on Saturday, March 18.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:10 GMT

Ashfield Fire Station is inviting everyone to bring their car to the station on Sutton Road, Kirkby, from 10am.

A post on the station’s Facebook page said: “We will be finishing at 4pm, operational commitments permitting.

Firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station at a previous charity car wash
“Come along and let the firefighters clean your car for a donation to the The Fire Fighters Charity.”

