Get ready for fun in Nuthall and Eastwood as summer play days return

By John Smith
Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 14:26 BST
Broxtowe Council’s popular summer play day events are back and kicking off in Nuthall this week.

Play days are free to attend for all and are a firm favourite among Broxtowe residents.

Hosting a variety of free activities for kids during the summer holidays, the play day events are a popular low-cost family day out for many people.

And it all starts in Nuthall on Wednesday, July 30 at the Basil Russell Playing Fields.

Council play days are back in Nuthall and Eastwood this summer. Photo: Broxtowe Council Facebookplaceholder image
Council play days are back in Nuthall and Eastwood this summer. Photo: Broxtowe Council Facebook

There’s also a session at Coronation Park in Eastwood on August 7, with both events running from 12noon to 4pm.

Activities this year include face painting, food and drink, circus skills workshops, a pop-up museum, fair rides, arts and crafts, inflatables, puppet shows, magicians and more.

Coun Teresa Cullen, portfolio holder for health and leisure at Broxtowe Council, said: “The play days have become a staple in the Broxtowe events calendar over the past few years and I’m always pleased to see so many people enjoying a lovely family day out.

"I’m delighted to be able to bring these events back this year and provide a low cost day out for families during the school holidays.”

The events have been supported by Stapleford Council, Eastwood Council, and Nuthall Council.

Residents are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport to these events.

Visit broxtowe.gov.uk/playdays or the council’s Facebook page for further updates.

For more event information, contact the events team on 0115 9173824 or email [email protected]

