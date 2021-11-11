Get into the festive spirit as Christmas craft market comes to Eastwood

Our Lady of Good Counsel Church is holding a ‘Craft for Christmas’ craft market in the Parish Social Centre, Hilltop, on Saturday, November 20, from 10am to 3pm.Local crafters will be exhibiting and selling their crafty wares, which will include bags, books, wooden items, jewellery, cards, paintings, knitted, crocheted and hand made items.Admission is free and visitors are invited to go along to do their Christmas shopping, have a go at the ‘Secret Santa’ and raffle, while enjoying festive homemade cakes and drinks.A few craft stalls are still available, at a cost of £7.50 per stall.Call 07976 778640 to book a stall.Everyone welcome.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​