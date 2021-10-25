Get great discounts at Notts businesses while helping to combat climate change with Green Rewards

All nine Nottinghamshire councils, including Ashfield District Council and Mansfield District Council, have joined forces with local universities and creator Jump, to create a new Green Rewards app and web platform which means Notts residents can accumulate points and earn the prizes for many activities they do every day at home or out and about that help lower their carbon footprint.

To earn points all residents need to do is log their day to day activities that highlight how they are decreasing the amount of carbon they create, such as, walking to work or school instead of taking the car, cycling or using public transport, putting your recycling bin out with all the correct recyclables, switching off a light or switch at home, taking a shower of four minutes or less and many, many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earn reward points and help combat climate change

Coun Mike Adams, environment ambassador for Nottinghamshire County Council said: “This is a really exciting project. It’s fantastic that Notts is leading the way.

“The more we can do individually and/or with our households, even the small things, all add up to reduce the impact we have on our environment."

Sign up for free at www.notts.greenrewards.co.uk or download the Green Rewards app on iOS and Android.