Get active for April with 10 highly rated gyms in the Mansfield area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
In the UK, ‘Active April’ is a fundraising campaign by Bowel Cancer UK encouraging people to be active every day in April.

Whether you are planning to improve your health or are a fitness regular, here is a list of popular gyms you could go to in Mansfield.

Whether you're aiming to participate in a sponsored fitness challenge or simply want to get fitter, we have some gym options to help you get started.

These gyms are ranked according to customer reviews on Google.

All gyms featured have a ranking of 4.5-5 stars.

Here are some top-ranked gyms in the Mansfield area, thanks to google reviews.

The gym off Stockwell Gate has received high praise from its customers, with 4.9 stars on google reviews. The gym is located at C4, St Crispin Court, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield.

Darren Bettison Wellbeing Service is a five-star gym located in Ladybrook, Mansfield.

TGS Gym Mansfield is capped at 300 members to ensure an exclusive and private training experience. The gym floor is limited to 20 people at any one time. The West Gate fitness centre has a 4.9 rating on google reviews.

