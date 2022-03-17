Get a clean car in Kirkby and support two great charities at the same time
Firefighters in Kirkby are preparing to turn their hoses on cars – and all for a good cause.
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:41 pm
Ashfield Fire Station is holding a charity car wash on Saturday, March 26, from 10am-4pm.
There is no fixed price, but the station is asking for donations, which will be split between The Fire Fighters Charity, which ‘supports the everyday heroes of the UK fire community’ and one which supports the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
For more details, see fb.com/AshfieldFire