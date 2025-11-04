Gentle dog hoping not to spend another Christmas at Mansfield rescue centre

Comet is looking for a new forever home this Christmas. Photo: Submitted

n a quiet corner of Jerry Green Dog Rescue in Mansfield waits Comet, a gentle white Lurcher whose soft eyes tell a story of love, loyalty, and heartbreak.

At 13 years-old, Comet is hoping his Christmas gift this year will be a loving home and his wait will finally end.

At 13 years-old, Comet is hoping his Christmas gift this year will be a loving home and his wait will finally end.

Comet was found as a stray and rescued from the pound in December 2019, arriving at Jerry Green Dog Rescue just before Christmas that year.

He spent that festive season in rescue before finding his happy ending a few weeks later, when he was adopted in January 2020.

For the next five years, he was loved and cherished by his owner, the life every rescue dog dreams of.

But earlier this year, Comet’s world was turned upside down when his owner’s health began to decline.

He returned to Jerry Green Dog Rescue in February while his owner received treatment.

Everyone hoped it would be a short stay, and, for a while, it was.

After several weeks apart, his owner recovered enough to welcome him home again in April, bringing joy to everyone who knew their story.

Tragically, that happiness was short-lived.

In September 2025, Comet was returned to the rescue for the final time after his owner received a terminal diagnosis.

Through no fault of his own, Comet once again found himself without the person he loved most.

A Jerry Green spokesperson said: “Since then, this loyal boy has waited patiently for another chance.

"Although he was briefly reserved in early October, the match sadly fell through.

"Now, as winter approaches, Comet faces what could be his second Christmas in rescue and the team are desperate to make sure it’s his last.”

Comet recently celebrated his 13th birthday at the centre, surrounded by staff and volunteers who adore him, but who know he deserves more than life in kennels.

The spokesperson continued: “What Comet needs now is a peaceful, loving retirement home, somewhere to rest his paws and enjoy his golden years with people who will love him as much as he will love them.

“Comet is a calm and well-mannered companion who’s perfectly content to relax in a cosy spot while his humans go about their day.

"He’s happy to be left alone for up to four hours, likely to be dreaming of his new owner on the sofa.

"He could also share his home with kind, understanding children aged 11 and over, who will appreciate his gentle nature and enjoy quiet time with him.

“He would love a secure garden where he can potter about, stretch his legs, and enjoy a good sunbathe, one of his favourite pastimes.

"Comet is worried by other dogs and animals and therefore would need to be the only pet in the home, so he can soak up all the love and attention for himself in his well-deserved retirement.”

To learn more about Comet or to offer him a home, please contact Jerry Green Dog Rescue at [email protected] or apply to adopt him at jerrygreendogs.org.uk/dogs/comet/