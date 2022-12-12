Generous Kimberley pupils donate hundreds of items to food bank for Christmas

Pupils at Hollywell Primary School donated food and supplies to Eastwood Food Bank.

Children, staff and parents from Hollywell Primary School on Hardy Street all brought in useful items including food, toiletries and Christmas treats, which were collected together into bags.

The hundreds of items were then handed over to Eastwood Food Bank, which is run by Eastwood Volunteer Bureau in Wellington Place.

A volunteer for the food bank said the donation was extremely important.

They said: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the families from Hollywell Primary school after their delivery.