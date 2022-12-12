Generous Kimberley pupils donate hundreds of items to food bank for Christmas
Kind-hearted pupils at a primary school in Kimberley collected hundreds of items for local people in need this Christmas.
Children, staff and parents from Hollywell Primary School on Hardy Street all brought in useful items including food, toiletries and Christmas treats, which were collected together into bags.
The hundreds of items were then handed over to Eastwood Food Bank, which is run by Eastwood Volunteer Bureau in Wellington Place.
A volunteer for the food bank said the donation was extremely important.
They said: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the families from Hollywell Primary school after their delivery.
“There is an ever-increasing number of families needing help at the minute, so the donations from the children and families of Hollywell were very welcomed.”