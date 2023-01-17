News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Generous communities thanked after more than 7,000 toys donated to Central Co-op Christmas toy appeal

Central Co-op has thanked local communities in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw for their continued generosity after its annual Christmas toy appeal gathered more than 7,000 toys for children in need which were distributed across its many partners across the country.

By John Smith
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 9:19am

Charities like Family Action, The Salvation Army, Rainbows Children’s Hospice and Play Action International were among those supported, as well as local food banks.

Kirsty Coxon, Rainbows corporate partnership fundraiser, said: “On behalf of everyone at Rainbows, I would like to thank Central Co-op for its incredible donations.

Hide Ad

“We rely almost entirely on our supporters and their backing enables us to provide care to, and make memories with, more than 300 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses.”

More than 7,000 toys were donated to Central Co-op's annual Christmas toy appeal
Most Popular

David Holmes, Family Action chief executive, said: “The Family Action Christmas toy appeal makes a big difference to everyone involved, especially this winter as many of the families we work with are facing increasing financial pressures due to the cost of living crisis.

“For parents, receiving a toy from the appeal can alleviate both the emotional stress and financial pressures of struggling to find money to buy a gift for their children.

Hide Ad

“From the feedback we have received, we know that the children love receiving the gifts, and they are an important ingredient to help make their Christmas magic.”

Read More
Grieving Mansfield mum goes from 'losing everything to losing weight' as she tur...
Hide Ad

The toy appeal took place across all Central Co-op stores, including in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw, with an additional special visit from a festive truck to six locations collecting toys and provide celebratory events.

Across Nottinghamshire, customers and members flocked to show their goodwill by donating toys at all of Co-op’s stores and funeral homes.

AshfieldMansfieldBassetlawRainbows