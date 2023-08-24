GCSE results day: Ashfield students make history with 'outstanding' results

Students and staff at schools across Ashfield have been celebrating their ‘outstanding’ GCSE results today.

Crowds of students gathered at Ashfield School to anxiously open their results envelopes on the morning of Thursday, August 24.

John Maher, headteacher at Ashfield School, said the results are the “finest in the school’s history”.

He said: “I am delighted that Ashfield School has improved further on the excellent GCSE results of 2019, the last comparable year of GCSE performance.

“With 71% of students achieving level 4 and 49% level 5 in both English and Maths and an average grade of 5 for all examinations taken, this represents the finest Year 11 attainment in the school's history.

“Massive credit should go to the students who have put up with so much over the past few years and emerged successfully ready to take on new challenges in Ashfield Post 16 and beyond."

Outstanding successes at the school include Hannah Wyle, who achieved 9 grade 9s, Luke Davis who achieved 8 grade 9s, and Ze Lin Shi who achieved 8 grade 9s.

Mr Maher added: “The school looks forward to welcoming many students back who will be returning to the school’s post 16 this September.”

Meanwhile, at Sutton Community Academy, students also celebrated a fantastic set of results today.

Almost all students at the academy achieved the grades they need for their next steps into further education, apprenticeships and employment.

At the top end, 53% of students gained at least one grade 9-7, placing them in the top few percent of students nationwide in those subjects.

Lewis Taylor, incoming head of academy for September 2023, said it is a testament to the students who have coped with significant disruption to their studies resulting from the pandemic, along with many individuals overcoming their own personal barriers.

He said: “We’re very proud of our students, who have shown a relentless commitment to their studies and have achieved results that will set them up for life.

“I wish them all the very best.”

At Outwood Academy Kirkby, students gathered to share their successes among friends, teachers and parents this morning.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in English, where 63% of students achieved a Grade 4 or higher. Improvements were also seen in mathematics and science.

Mark Golden, principal at Outwood Academy Kirkby, said: “We are extremely proud of the achievements of our students. Today it has been wonderful to see so many smiling faces and we wish them all well for the future.”

Over at Selston High School, students were also praised for their “excellent results” and hard work.

Headteacher David Broomhead said: “The students have demonstrated determination and resilience throughout their five-year secondary school journey – studying through the Covid 19 pandemic and lockdown.

“It has been a pleasure to work with this talented group of young people, and we wish year 11 all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their journey.”

1 . Smiling faces At Outwood Academy Kirkby, Lily Pattison achieved a set of grades to be proud of. Lily said: “The results this year have shown hard work does pay off eventually. You’ve just got to keep grafting.” Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Smiles all round Students collecting their results at Sutton Community Academy. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Top performer One of the standout student success stories at Outwood Academy Kirkby is Jennifer Ogunjobi, who achieved a wonderful set of grades including grade 9s in English language and literature. Jennifer is going on to study A Levels with a view to studying law at university. Jennifer said: “I’m really pleased with my results. It just goes to show it’s never too late to start trying. Working hard both in and out of school pays off." Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Proud pupils Friends at Ashfield School celebrating their results together this morning. Photo: submitted Photo Sales