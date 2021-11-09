Pupils wanted to show how grateful they were for the sacrifices of our fallen soldiers

GALLERY: Sutton Wetherspoons ready for Remembrance Sunday thanks to schoolchildren's artistic efforts

A manager at a Sutton pub has praised the ‘amazing community spirit’ after children from nearby schools decorated the bar with poppies for Remembrance Sunday.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:33 pm

Children from local schools were invited to design a poppy display for the windows of The Picture House on Fox Street, and manager Kate Nott was overwhelmed by the efforts.

Kate gave special praise to Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy who drew pictures, made clay flowers and painted stones to be displayed around the pub.

Kate explains: “We emailed around the local schools inviting children to make or design poppies to display in the pub windows.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic efforts of all the local children, with special thanks to Leamington Primary – all of their children have made poppy pictures, clay flowers, painted stones and more – it has totally melted our hearts.”

Is your child's artwork pictured here?

Photo: Brian Eyre

Pictures from local schoolchildren are displayed at the entrance to the pub.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Kate Nott, duty manager, and Lisha Hodson, pictured with the rocks painted by Leamington Primary Academy pupils

Photo: Brian Eyre

Customers are greeted by pictures, drawn by pupils from Sutton schools

Photo: Kate Nott

