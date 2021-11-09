GALLERY: Sutton Wetherspoons ready for Remembrance Sunday thanks to schoolchildren's artistic efforts

Children from local schools were invited to design a poppy display for the windows of The Picture House on Fox Street, and manager Kate Nott was overwhelmed by the efforts.
Kate gave special praise to Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy who drew pictures, made clay flowers and painted stones to be displayed around the pub.
Kate explains: “We emailed around the local schools inviting children to make or design poppies to display in the pub windows.
"We’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic efforts of all the local children, with special thanks to Leamington Primary – all of their children have made poppy pictures, clay flowers, painted stones and more – it has totally melted our hearts.”