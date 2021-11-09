GALLERY: Sutton Wetherspoons ready for Remembrance Sunday thanks to schoolchildren's artistic efforts

Children from local schools were invited to design a poppy display for the windows of The Picture House on Fox Street, and manager Kate Nott was overwhelmed by the efforts.

Kate gave special praise to Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy who drew pictures, made clay flowers and painted stones to be displayed around the pub.

Kate explains: “We emailed around the local schools inviting children to make or design poppies to display in the pub windows.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic efforts of all the local children, with special thanks to Leamington Primary – all of their children have made poppy pictures, clay flowers, painted stones and more – it has totally melted our hearts.”

1. PIctures Is your child's artwork pictured here? Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Pictures Pictures from local schoolchildren are displayed at the entrance to the pub. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Decorated Kate Nott, duty manager, and Lisha Hodson, pictured with the rocks painted by Leamington Primary Academy pupils Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Entrance Customers are greeted by pictures, drawn by pupils from Sutton schools Photo: Kate Nott Photo Sales