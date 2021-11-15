Gallery: Pictures from Remembrance Day ceremonies in Eastwood and Kimberley

The day held particular resonance this year because it is the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, which organises many of the annual remembrance events and undertakes vital work for veterans and their families.

Ashfield District Council chairman Arnie Hankin led commemorations in Selston. He said: “Remembrance Day is also the most important day in our calendar. So many people gave their lives for our freedoms and it’s so important we remember them.

“Last year, Remembrance Day was so different because of Covid – this year – residents were determined to pour out to show how important remembering people’s sacrifices in past conflicts is.”

Councillor Elizabeth Williamson praised the organisers of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Brinsley.

She said: “It’s always an immense privilege to take part of in the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

“It was especially poignant after last year’s events were disrupted due to Covid-19 and the lockdown. I know many, many residents marked Remembrance Sunday last year on their doorsteps.

“It was great to see our whole community come together to remember those who gave so much for our freedoms.”

Do you recognise anyone paying their respects?

Kimberley Crowds turned out to pay their respects to fallen soldiers at the town's war memorial on Sunday.

Selston Councillors and veterans pay their respects in Selston.

Brinsley Councillor Elizabeth Williamson taking part in the Remembrance Sunday event in Brinsley.

Wreath-laying Councillor Elizabeth Williamson laid a wreath in Brinsley.