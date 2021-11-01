Ezmae, aged four months, celebrating her first Halloween.

GALLERY: Mansfield's best Halloween costumes

We asked our readers to show us their Halloween costumes, and we were blown away by the response – here are some of our favourites.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:32 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:34 pm

From cute little pumpkins, to best-dressed dogs, and special effects make up to film characters, Mansfield residents really made an effort this year.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Pawsitively terrifying!

Linzi's kids reckon they are too old to dress up, so the dog gets involved now instead!

Photo: Linzi Jarvis

2. Little Frankenstein

Lisa Morris nominated these four - they look amazing!

Photo: Lisa Morris

3. The Teahouse

Chloe nominated her colleagues at The Teahouse a Carr Bank.

Photo: Chloe Moon

4. Cute

These three are possibly too cute to be scary... but we couldn't resist adding them to our list!

Photo: Amanda Matkin

