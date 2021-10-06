The dog show was the first event to take place on the newly-refurbished Swallows Green, which had a makeover recently thanks to generous donations from local businesses.

The show was well supported and gave Warsop residents the chance to show off their prized pooches as they competed in a number of categories.

Ten classes were available to enter and was judged by Jennifer Taylor, who has many years of experience in showing dogs.

Organiser Yvonne Pannifer said: “It was thoroughly enjoyed by the people of Warsop with many requesting it to become a regular event.

“Our judge was Jennifer Taylor who has over 20 years experience in showing dogs and other canine activities.

"Raffle prizes were donated by local businesses and The Allotment Box provided a box of lovely locally sourced fresh produce for the free draw for entrants in the first four classes.

"It was a great day.”

The show raised £280 for the Swallows Green Community Project.

1. Jackson Jackson won a rosette for 'Reserve Best in Show'. Photo: C. Bradbury Moments Photo Sales

2. Who's a good dog? Dogs competed in a number of categories and rosettes were given up to sixth place. Photo: C. Bradbury Moments Photo Sales

3. Pearl Lola with her dog Pearl, who came second in her class Photo: C. Bradbury Moments Photo Sales

4. Cute Dogs competed in a number of different classes, with something for everyone. Photo: C. Bradbury Moments Photo Sales