GALLERY: Hundreds attend Kirkby V-J and VE Day tea party

Hundreds attended the event and ate traditional sandwiches and tea

Kirkby’s Festival Hall held a V-J and VE Day tea party on August 21 which was attended by hundreds of residents.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:58 pm

The event was organised by C.A.K.E (Community for Action and Kirkby Events) and was attended by hundreds of local residents, many of which attended the event free of charge.

Food and entertainment was arranged by the group through charitable work and donations, and party-goers ate traditional tea party food and tea served in fine china

It was attended and supported by the Royal British Legion and merchant navy, and entertainment was provided by The Bluebird Belles.

The group are also holding Party in the Park on Sunday August 28 at Kingsway Park.

The Bluebird Belles entertained the crowds

The event was supported by the RBL and merchant navy

Guests danced along to traditional forties music

Did you attend the event?

