GALLERY: Hundreds attend Kirkby V-J and VE Day tea party

The event was organised by C.A.K.E (Community for Action and Kirkby Events) and was attended by hundreds of local residents, many of which attended the event free of charge.

Food and entertainment was arranged by the group through charitable work and donations, and party-goers ate traditional tea party food and tea served in fine china

It was attended and supported by the Royal British Legion and merchant navy, and entertainment was provided by The Bluebird Belles.

The group are also holding Party in the Park on Sunday August 28 at Kingsway Park.

A message from the editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Entertainment The Bluebird Belles entertained the crowds Photo: Mobo Kina Photo Sales

2. NMAC-vj day party-NMSY-upload The event was supported by the RBL and merchant navy Photo: Mobo Kina Photo Sales

3. Dancing Guests danced along to traditional forties music Photo: Mobo Kina Photo Sales

4. Military Did you attend the event? Photo: Mobo Kina Photo Sales