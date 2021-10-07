Hundreds turned out to for the dog show

GALLERY: Community dog show raises hundreds for new Warsop park

A fun community dog show took place on October 3 to raise money for a new Warsop community park.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:13 pm

The dog show was the first of a calendar of events to take place on Swallows Green community park, which recently underwent a makeover after residents formed a community group.

The show attracted hundreds of Warsop residents, many of which entered their pets to compete in a number of categories.

Ten classes were available to enter and the event was judged by Jennifer Taylor, who has many years of experience in showing dogs.

Organiser Yvonne Pannifer said: “It was thoroughly enjoyed by the people of Warsop, with many requesting it to become a regular event.

“Our judge was Jennifer Taylor who has over 20 years experience in showing dogs and other canine activities.

"Raffle prizes were donated by local businesses and The Allotment Box provided a box of lovely locally sourced fresh produce for the free draw for entrants in the first four classes.

"It was a great day.”

The show raised £280 for the Swallows Green Community Project.

1. Cute

Warsop residents of all ages took part in the show

Photo: C. Bradbury Moments

2. Watching

Dogs of all different breeds took part. Is this your pet?

Photo: C. Bradbury Moments

3. Fluffy

If there was a prize for 'fluffiest pup' surely this one would win?

Photo: C. Bradbury Moments

4. Tiny

The smallest dog of the competition - how cute!

Photo: C. Bradbury Moments

