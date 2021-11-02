The impressive displays throughout the village are the work of a team of volunteers who painstakingly install them each year.

GALLERY: Check out the incredible Warsop Remembrance poppy display to commemorate our fallen heroes

A group of volunteers from Church Warsop have once again excelled themselves with their poppy display throughout the village.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:26 pm

The volunteers, who work tirelessly for weeks to erect the displays, decorate walls, buildings and fields in the area with silhouettes and poppies bearing the names of those who died in the World Wars.

Sarah Dennis, Tim and Susan Dennis, Derek Edwards, Barry and Elaine Eaton, Martyn Whatmore, Polly Ashbourne, Keith Ashbourne and Vik Filep are some of the key volunteers each year, with others helping to crochet and knit various parts of the display.

Anyone wishing to donate to the display can do so via Head Office hair Salon on Church Street.

Susan said: “We have a large team of helpers each year, either erecting the displays or helping in the background.

“We also have others crocheting, knitting and sewing, but there are too many to mention – they are all stars to us.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Volunteers

Members of the Warsop Poppy Gang working on the display on Friday

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

2. Royal British Legion

The fantastic display can be seen around the village every year

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Little helpers

Pictured are Layla Martin, six and Bradley Martin, eight helping with the poppy display

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Memorial

The displays to commemorate our fallen soldiers are put out every year throughout the village.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4