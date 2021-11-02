The volunteers, who work tirelessly for weeks to erect the displays, decorate walls, buildings and fields in the area with silhouettes and poppies bearing the names of those who died in the World Wars.
Sarah Dennis, Tim and Susan Dennis, Derek Edwards, Barry and Elaine Eaton, Martyn Whatmore, Polly Ashbourne, Keith Ashbourne and Vik Filep are some of the key volunteers each year, with others helping to crochet and knit various parts of the display.
Anyone wishing to donate to the display can do so via Head Office hair Salon on Church Street.
Susan said: “We have a large team of helpers each year, either erecting the displays or helping in the background.
“We also have others crocheting, knitting and sewing, but there are too many to mention – they are all stars to us.”