From film characters and special effects make up to possibly some of the cutest scary costumes you will ever have seen, Ashfield residents really made an effort this year.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this Halloween feature on our website.

Why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. LJC TKD Lindsey Hart's LJC.TKD students from Kirkby-in-Ashfield Photo: Lindsey Hart Photo Sales

2. KJ's Dance & Cheer KJ's Dance & Cheer celebrated Halloween with a range of activities - don't they look great? Photo: KJ's Dance & Cheer Photo Sales

3. NIghtmare Before Christmas Jack and Oogie Boogie from Kirkby - they look fantastic! Photo: Kellymarie Wilson-Wood Photo Sales

4. KJ's Dance & Cheer The dance school rounded off their Halloween celebrations with a fabulous fun-filled Halloween disco on Saturday where lots of sweet treats were given, costume winners were announced and the children decorated Halloween biscuits at snack time. We think they look great! Photo: KJ's Dance & Cheer Photo Sales