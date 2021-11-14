Thousands of residents around Ashfield turned out to honour the fallen in today's Remembrance parades and wreath-laying ceremonies. Do you recognise anyone paying their respects?

Gallery: 10 pictures from around Ashfield of wreath-laying ceremony and Parade from today's commemorations

Residents flocked to Remembrance parades and services around Ashfield today to honour the fallen.

By Andy. Done-Johnson
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 5:48 pm

Commemorations took place in Sutton, Kirkby, Selston, Skegby and Stanton Hill, Huthwaite, Jacksdale and Hucknall.

Speaking ahead of the events, Lt Col Keith Spiers, part of the team behind the Sutton parade, said: “Our wish is to bring the community together.”

Leader of Ashfield District Council, Councillor Jason Zadrozny, said: “Council Leader Jason Zadrozny said, “We’d like to thank all the volunteers across our district for organising these events. These include the Royal British Legion and community groups who continue to do our district proud.”

This year also marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

Who do you recognise from these pictures?

1. Sutton

Residents in Sutton paying their respects

Photo: ADC

2. Skegby

Wreaths laid in Skegby

Photo: ADC

3. Huthwaite

The service at All Saint’s Church followed by a parade and wreath laying at the Cenotaph.

Photo: ADC

4. HucknallRs1.jpg

Wreaths laid at the Cenotaph in Titchfield Park.

Photo: ADC

