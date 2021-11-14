Commemorations took place in Sutton, Kirkby, Selston, Skegby and Stanton Hill, Huthwaite, Jacksdale and Hucknall.

Speaking ahead of the events, Lt Col Keith Spiers, part of the team behind the Sutton parade, said: “Our wish is to bring the community together.”

Leader of Ashfield District Council, Councillor Jason Zadrozny, said: “Council Leader Jason Zadrozny said, “We’d like to thank all the volunteers across our district for organising these events. These include the Royal British Legion and community groups who continue to do our district proud.”

This year also marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

